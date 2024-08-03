Successful De-Escalation

In a political climate where confrontations often lead to escalation, the government has done well to find common ground with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), showing an alternative pathway and a glimpse of what reconciliation could look like for the rest of the country. The BYC’s week-long protest, which at one point seemed poised to spill over into widespread violence, has come to an end with both parties signing a 7-point agreement. Despite serious injuries and the use of force from both sides, the text of the agreement shows a mature appreciation of the facts on the ground and includes sufficient trust-building measures to make an end to the conflict possible.

Arrested protestors will be released, participants will be guaranteed protection from legal action, and free vehicular and cellular services will be restored. In a staggered manner, both parties will take de-escalatory actions, culminating in all BYC protests being called off across the province. Crucially, the government has not absolved itself of responsibility for the deaths during the protests but will instead register police complaints and conduct independent investigations into the incident. Mutual responsibility, mutual compromise, and gradual trust-building steps – these are the hallmarks of a successful ceasefire, and political parties in the capital would do well to take note of this formula.

Ultimately, the government and the people have seen the difference between legitimate and illegitimate demands. The BYC seeks law and order in Balochistan and a resolution of the missing persons cases, both of which are genuine concerns of the locals. Once sufficient assurances are given, the protesting party calls off the protest, having achieved progress, instead of prolonging it endlessly.

The government must realise how essential this agreement was for greater security and stability in the area. Now, it must divert serious resources and attention to addressing the concerns of the BYC, to keep building on this moment of trust and compromise.