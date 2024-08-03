Teen electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - A teenager died after he suffered severe electric shock while he was trying to plug in switch into a socket to turn on a motor to lift ground water at a village in the suburbs of city. The incident occurred in Tibbi Balochan Wali of Khan Pur Bagga Sher located in suburbs of Muzaffargarh city. Muhammad Amjad (17) son of Abdul Razzaq died on the spot, rescuers said on Friday. Rescue 1122 control Muzaffargarh had sent a motorcycle ambulance from Khan Pur Bagga Sher point. The rescuer applied Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) but all went in vain. The relatives refused to hand over the body for shifting to hospital for post-mortem examination. The rescuer then returned with an undertaking from the heirs of the deceased, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

Minor recovered within 12 hours after kidnapping in Ali Pur

A team of PS City Ali Pur recovered a minor child within twelve hours after he was reported kidnapped, police said on Friday. The police received information regarding alleged kidnapping of six years old Shahzaib at 2am, early hours of Friday. Acting swiftly on the orders of DPO Syed Husnain Haidar, SHO Shakeel Ahmad deployed teams. The police, using modern technology, were able to recover the child within 12 hours after he was reported kidnapped. The child was handed over to his parents, a police spokesperson said without elaborating further.