Teen tortured to death in Sargodha

SARGODHA   -   A 19-year-old young man was killed by unidentified people after severe torture here at Chak No 141-NB under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that some unidentified men killed Muhammad Naveed, son of Ameer, a resident of 141-NB, after torture and hanged his body with a tree. The area police, upon receiving information, reached the crime site and brought down the body from tree. He was a private servant of Zafer Iqbal. The police were investigating the murder.

Man killed in firing

A man was shot dead by his rivals in Noorpura area of Mianwali Sadr police station precincts, here on Friday. The police said that Haris Khan (31) was sitting in his home when two men, Ali (34) and Noor Elahi (29) of Mianwali, entered his house and allegedly shot him dead. Later, the police reached the spot and started legal action against the alleged killers.

15 ‘criminals’ arrested

The district police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators, here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that police parties from different police stations conducted raids in different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets.

