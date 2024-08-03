Three girls killed in separate incidents in Larkana

LARKANA - In a tragic incident, two girls shot dead over a domestic dispute in the premises of Rehmat Pur police station in Larkana. As per details, the police spokesperson said that the incident occurred in Larkana when unknown armed assailants went inside a house and opened fire.

The police officials said that the firing resulted in the death of two girls identified as 19-year-old Hafeezan and 17-year-old Farah, whereas one sustained injuries.

Earlier an incident was reported from Swat where a mother with her three daughters found dead in a house located at Dewlai area.

According to police reports, the bodies had been lying in the house for three to four days before being found. The police, along with local residents, had to break into the house to recover the bodies.

Meanwhile, the police officials disclosed that the victim’s husband, identified as Sardar Ali, currently residing in Saudi Arabia returned to Pakistan a few days prior to the incident. Shockingly, Sardar Ali called the police from Saudi Arabia and confessed to the murders of his wife and daughters. Authorities are coordinating with international agencies to pursue legal action against the accused and ensure justice for the victims. Meawhile, a three-year-old girl was killed on Friday after being hit by a stray bullet during an exchange of gunfire between security guards and dacoits near Shah Latif Town’s Manzil Pump area, Karachi. According to a private news channel, the minor girl, identified as Harmain, daughter of Mumtaz, was hit in the head during the shootout. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched further investigation.