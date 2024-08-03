Tour-de-Lahore Open Cycle Race on Independence Day

LAHORE - The POA Management Committee for the Sports of Cycling in Pakistan collaboration with Punjab Cycling Association is organizing the Tour-De-Lahore open Road Cycle Race on 14th August, 2024. Every cyclist of any age is cordially invited to take part in this open race with maximum cyclists. The race will start from Punjab Stadium at 7 AM sharp and towards Kalma Chowk, Ichhra Canal towards Thokar Niaz Baig and turn back towards Mall Road Canal towards Harbanspura Canal and back to Jail Road then towards Main Boulevard and terminate at Liberty round about. The chief guest for the opening ceremony will be Punjab Olympic Association President M Aamir Jan, who will pedal off the race from Punjab Stadium. A handsome cash award will be awarded to first six position holders of the race.