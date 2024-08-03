Two more Pakistani athletes bow out of Paris Olympics

PARIS - Two more athletes from Pakistan - Faiqa Riaz and Kishmala Talat - were eliminated from their respective events in the Paris Olympics 2024. In athletics, Faiqa Riaz competed in the women’s 100 metres but failed to progress beyond the preliminary round. Clocking a time of 12.49 seconds, she finished sixth out of nine athletes in her heat. Riaz needed to secure a top-three finish in her heat or be among the next five fastest athletes to advance but did not meet the required mark. Though Faiqa’s results were not against any expectations, there was a little hope from shooter Kishmala Talat. However, she couldn’t display what she was capable of doing. Kishmala Talat competed in the women’s 25-metre pistol event and despite higher expectations, Talat placed 22nd overall. Her scores in the precision series were 95, 99, and 99, while her rapid series scores were 98, 93, and 99. This gave her a total score of 579, which fell short of the top 8 needed to move on to the next round. This marks the end of the road for Faiqa Riaz and Kasmala Talat at the Paris Olympics.