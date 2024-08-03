Saturday, August 03, 2024
Two policemen killed in attack on judges' convoy in tank

Web Desk
12:43 AM | August 03, 2024
Two policemen were killed in an attack on a judges' convoy in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday. The attack also resulted in injuries to two other individuals. The slain officers, Constables Abdullah and Abdul Samad, were from South Waziristan.

The assault occurred near Bhagwal on Dera Ismail Khan Road. Fortunately, the judges in the convoy were unharmed.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and honored the fallen constables, praising their bravery in preventing further violence. He extended his condolences to their families, highlighting the constables' role in thwarting the terrorists' plans.

As terrorism incidents rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government is preparing a major operation aimed at eliminating terrorist threats in the region.
 
 
 
 

