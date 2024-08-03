Saturday, August 03, 2024
Two street criminals held with arms, bike after encounter

Agencies
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Two street criminals were arrested with arms, ammunition, cash and a motorcycle after exchange of fire near Haji Murid Goth in the metropolis.  The encounter took place on Lyari Expressway in Gulbahar police station jurisdiction in Karachi.

After cross firing, the police apprehended two street criminals Chris s/o Khalid Masih and Christopher s/o Waseem Masih with two 30 bore pistols, loaded magazine, cash and a motorcycle.  One accused injured in the fire exchange was shifted to hospital and record of the detainees was being checked.

