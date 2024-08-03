Under which law X providing services in Pakistan, asks LHC

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a detailed report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director of the Cybercrime Wing by August 5 on a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, seeking action against those involved in sharing edited pictures and videos of her on social media. The court also sought rules and regulations regarding social media.

The single bench, comprising LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the petition filed by the provincial minister.

At the start of proceedings, FIA Director of Cybercrime Syed Hashmat Kamal and other officers appeared before the court.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that another edited video had been uploaded and that the same had been provided to the agency. In response to a court query, the director explained the method for acquiring details from X, formerly known as Twitter, a social media platform. The court then questioned under which law X was providing services in Pakistan.

The director stated that there was an agreement with the government, but when the court asked the director to show the agreement, the director replied that it had not been signed yet. The court expressed displeasure over the director’s response and questioned whether it was common practice anywhere in the world to allow someone to operate without an agreement.

The chief justice noted that complaints were coming in but that the authorities were unaware of the relevant law. “Did you ask anyone under what law X is operating?” the Chief Justice inquired.

The director pointed out that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority was the regulatory body for such matters.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until August 5.

The minister had sought action against those involved in sharing an edited video of her on social media. She alleged that PTI activist Falak Javed Khan edited and disseminated the video online. She argued that the incident had defamed her on social media and violated her constitutional rights. She asked the court to direct the FIA to take action against the respondents and submit a compliance report.