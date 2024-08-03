Saturday, August 03, 2024
Unregistered fertilisers seized in Sialkot

Our Staff Reporter
August 03, 2024
SIALKOT   -  Under the supervision of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Sialkot Dr Rana Qurban Ali Khan, Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur Sajjad Haider, alongwith his team, took action against sale of unregistered fertilisers. According to Agriculture Officer (PP) Shoaib Rasool, the Department of Agriculture (Extension) Pasrur is continuing action against unregistered fertilisers. It got registered a case against Chishti Agricultural Traders Sialkot Road, Pasrur for possessing unregistered fertilisers and exporting it. The case was handed over to Pasrur City police. The value of exported fertiliser was said to be more than one million rupees. Agriculture Officer (Extension) Muhammad Kamran Bajwa, Agriculture Officer (PP) Shoaib Rasool were also present.

Drug peddler held

The district police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him. According to a police spokesperson, City Pasrur police arrested Qasim alias Machar and recovered 5,600-gram hashish from him. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.

