Urdu Bazaar traders association decries excessive taxes on education sector

KARACHI - Urdu Bazaar Traders Association Chairman, Sajid Yousuf, has expressed concerns over the excessive taxes imposed on the education sector by the government in the budget 2024-25. Karachi Urdu Bazaar chairman while talking to a private Tv channel said that the nature of taxes is confusing and unclear. He highlighted that, globally, the education sector and related fields are usually given concessions, but the opposite seems to be happening here. Yousuf noted that the abundance of taxes is driving up the prices of educational materials and other goods. The Urdu Bazaar association chairman urged the government to ease the tax burden on education-related sectors, stating that despite being tax filers, they are still subjected to additional fixed taxes. He emphasised that there should be no taxes on sectors related to education. “If these taxes continue, we will have no choice but to increase the prices of books, pencils, and other educational supplies,” Yousuf warned. It is to be noted that the government has slapped 14% sales tax on the stationery items.