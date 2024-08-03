US government sues TikTok for allegedly violating children’s privacy law

NEWS DESK - TikTok has failed to stop children from joining the app and has unlawfully collected their personal data, the US Justice Department alleged in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The lawsuit accuses TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by allowing children to create accounts without their parents’ knowledge or consent. TikTok also collects and retains personal data from children, such as email addresses, phone numbers and location data, and fails to to comply with requests from parents to delete their children’s information, the suit alleges. Friday’s lawsuit stems from a 2019 agreement between TikTok and the US Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that it illegally collected personal information from children under the age of 13. The settlement required that the company take specific measures to comply with COPPA. The Justice Department claims that TikTok has continued to violate the law, as well as that 2019 court order.

Despite offering a “Kids Mode” for users under the age of 13, TikTok has still “knowingly allowed children under 13 to create accounts in the regular TikTok experience and collected extensive personal information from those children without first providing parental notice or obtaining verifiable parental consent,” according to the complaint, filed in district court in California.

The lawsuit marks the latest scrutiny of the popular short-form video app, which is also engaged in a legal battle over a law that could result in the app being banned in the United States. TikTok has also faced previous allegations that it failed to keep young users safe, and was fined in Europe for violating children’s privacy protections.