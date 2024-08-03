US to send additional military assets to Middle East amid tension

The US will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East amid rising tension, the Pentagon said Friday.

"The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies.

“Secretary (Lloyd) Austin has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies,” spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

Singh said to maintain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Central Command area of responsibility.

Additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions were also ordered, she said, adding: "The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense."

The US will also send additional fighter squadron to the Middle East, reinforcing its defensive air support capability, Singh added.

US remains 'intently' focused on de-escalating tensions

Singh said the US remains "intently" focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal to bring the captives home and end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The order came one day after US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed in a telephone call US military deployments to support Israel against threats, with the American president reaffirming his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran.

"The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments," the White House said Thursday.

Nearly 39,500 Palestinians have been killed in nearly 10 months since Israel launched its brutal offensive on Gaza that began Oct. 7, following an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

The onslaught has sparked increased regional tensions across the Middle East, with the latest escalation coming this week when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran.

The Lebanese group, Hezbollah, meanwhile, has engaged in cross-border skirmishes with Israel, while Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Gaza.

Despite international organizations, including the UN, and regional countries urging a cease-fire in Gaza and de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Netanyahu has vowed to "exact a heavy price" for any attack on Israel.