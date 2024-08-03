US VP Harris officially secures Democratic Party’s nomination for president

NEW YORK - US Vice-President Kamala Harris has passed the threshold to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination in a vote of party delegates to become the first woman of colour leading a major national ticket, party officials announced. Speaking by telephone, Ms Harris said she was “honoured to be the presumptive nominee” as the virtual roll call continues ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago later this month. Ms Harris is the first black woman and first South Asian woman to become the White House standard-bearer for a major US political party. If she defeats Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in November she would be America’s first female president.

On Friday afternoon, Ms Harris formally became the nominee after securing the support of 2,350 delegates, the threshold required to earn the nomination.

“We believe in the promise of America and that’s what this campaign is about,” she said in her brief remarks by phone as she crossed the benchmark.

“We are in this, we are on the road and it’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to get this done.”

In total, Democrats have said 3,923 delegates - or 99% of the participants - plan to vote for her.

The rollcall began on Thursday and ends on Monday.

Presidential and vice-presidential nominees are typically anointed at their party conventions, but the relatively late date of the 2024 DNC risks falling afoul of state ballot access laws.

Ms Harris, 59, was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and Jamaican father.

Ms. Harris was endorsed by President Joe Biden who quite the race after a poor June debate performance against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and now her challenger.