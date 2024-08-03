Saturday, August 03, 2024
Venezuela opposition calls mass protests over disputed election

August 03, 2024
Caracas   -   Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called Thursday for protests “in every city” in the nation on Saturday to denounce the disputed reelection of President Nicolas Maduro. The oil-rich Latin American nation was plunged into political crisis after Maduro was announced the victor of Sunday’s election -- a result that defied pre-election polls and has drawn global criticism. “We must remain firm, organized and mobilized with the pride of having achieved a historic victory on July 28, and the awareness that to claim victory we will also go all the way,” Machado said on social media. Earlier Thursday, she wrote in the Wall Street Journal that she was in hiding and “fearing for my life” after Maduro’s contested victory, which led to hundreds of arrests following deadly protests this week. Machado reiterated her claim that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was the rightful winner, saying he won “67 percent to 30 percent” based on tallies obtained from most of the nation’s polling stations.

