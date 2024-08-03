Saturday, August 03, 2024
World Breastfeeding Week event held in SW

August 03, 2024
Wana   -   Children in lower South Waziristan are now required to be breastfed for the first six months of their lives as part of a new health initiative. The mandate was announced during the ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ event organized by INP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with UNICEF to promote breastfeeding awareness.

The event, attended by religious scholars, community elders, teachers, and political and social figures, featured a speech by Maulana Ijaz, who highlighted the confidence and personality benefits of breastfeeding. He also noted that Islam allows breastfeeding for up to 30 months.

Speakers such as DHO Irfanullah, Dr. Zain-ul-Abidin, National Program Coordinator Dr. Hamidullah, and District Nutrition Manager Waris Khan discussed the advantages of mother’s milk. They emphasized the importance of breastfeeding within half an hour of birth and exclusively for the first six months, advising that soft foods can be introduced after this period while continuing breastfeeding up to two years.

The event concluded with a walk to further advocate the importance of breastfeeding

