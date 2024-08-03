WSSP launches monsoon plantation campaign

PESHAWAR - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched the monsoon plantation campaign as part of the provincial government’s Billion Tree Plus initiative. The campaign was inaugurated by Sher Ali Afridi, Chairman of the Peshawar District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) and Member Provincial Assembly. He planted saplings with Secretary Local Government Daud Khan and Commissioner Peshawar/CEO WSSP Riaz Mahsud.
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (R) Sarmad Salim, Chief Conservator Forests Kashif Baloch, and various WSSP officials. During the first phase, around 3,000 saplings will be planted at various locations including dumping sites and transfer stations. The Forest Department has supplied 1,900 saplings, with WSSP adding more from its resources.