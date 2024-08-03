WSSP launches monsoon plantation campaign

PESHAWAR - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has launched the monsoon plantation campaign as part of the provincial government’s Billion Tree Plus ini­tiative. The campaign was inaugurated by Sher Ali Af­ridi, Chairman of the Peshawar District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) and Member Provincial Assembly. He planted saplings with Secretary Local Government Daud Khan and Commissioner Pesha­war/CEO WSSP Riaz Mahsud.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commis­sioner Peshawar Capt (R) Sarmad Salim, Chief Con­servator Forests Kashif Baloch, and various WSSP of­ficials. During the first phase, around 3,000 saplings will be planted at various locations including dump­ing sites and transfer stations. The Forest Depart­ment has supplied 1,900 saplings, with WSSP adding more from its resources.