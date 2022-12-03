FAISALABAD - Mansoorabad police arrested a kite seller and recovered over 17,000 kites and string rolls from his possession. Police said on Friday that police stopped a rickshaw near Manawala chowk and recovered over 17,000 kites and dozens of rolls of chemical coated string.The rickshaw driver, Tabish Abbas, was arrested and a case had been registered against him. Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday caught seven power pilferers in the limits of ChakJhumra police station.Police said on Friday that teams during inspection of electricity connections at Chak No 190-RB caught seven accused for stealing electricity.The team got registered cases against Khurram, Ijaz and five others.
Share: