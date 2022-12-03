Share:

FAISALABAD - Mansoorabad police arrested a kite seller and recovered over 17,000 kites and string rolls from his posses­sion. Police said on Fri­day that police stopped a rickshaw near Manawala chowk and recovered over 17,000 kites and dozens of rolls of chemi­cal coated string.The rickshaw driver, Tabish Abbas, was arrested and a case had been regis­tered against him. Mean­while, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday caught seven power pilferers in the limits of ChakJh­umra police station.Po­lice said on Friday that teams during inspection of electricity connec­tions at Chak No 190-RB caught seven accused for stealing electricity.The team got registered cas­es against Khurram, Ijaz and five others.