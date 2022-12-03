Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - All is set for holding of polling in 2nd phase of the local bodies elections in Poonch Division on December 03, Saturday. At least 5,000 armed troops of civil armed forces including Punjab Constabulary (PC) and Frontier Constabulary (FC) would now be available to assist local civil administration in 2nd and 3rd phases of the polls in Poonch and Mirpur Divisions respectively on December 03 and 08. This was disclosed by Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz Khan, Senior Member Azad Jammu Kashmir State Election Commission in an exclusive interview to APP here on Friday. The LB elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir State are being held on a political party-basis. However, independent candidates are also in run to contest the polls to get into the civic bodies of all categories across the AJK. Niaz underlined that the Pakistan army shall also be available as a quick response force to combat any eventuality.