QUETTA - Ziarat Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Abdullah bin Arif on Friday visited Al-Hajra School and Col­lege Ziarat and inspected various departments of the school. Principal Prof Shabbir Ahmed Bareach gave a briefing about the school, students and teaching staff. AC Ziarat appreciated the perfor­mance of the institution and assured full coopera­tion for further improve­ment of the organisation. Speaking on this occa­sion, Assistant Commis­sioner Ziarat Abdullah bin Arif said that edu­cated nations were ruling the world by promoting quality education. We could take the country on the path of develop­ment through quality ed­ucation. He said that the youth were the architects of the future, they should play a role for the nation and the country by paying attention to education, we would patronise the youth at every forum