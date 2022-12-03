QUETTA - Ziarat Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdullah bin Arif on Friday visited Al-Hajra School and College Ziarat and inspected various departments of the school. Principal Prof Shabbir Ahmed Bareach gave a briefing about the school, students and teaching staff. AC Ziarat appreciated the performance of the institution and assured full cooperation for further improvement of the organisation. Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Abdullah bin Arif said that educated nations were ruling the world by promoting quality education. We could take the country on the path of development through quality education. He said that the youth were the architects of the future, they should play a role for the nation and the country by paying attention to education, we would patronise the youth at every forum
December 03, 2022
