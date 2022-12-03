Share:

Islamabad has officially turned over a new leaf with the inauguration of the Stray Dogs Population Control Centre more than two months ago by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Usman Younis. Now fully operational, the control centre has helped rescue more than 600 dogs that would have otherwise been shot or put down by the municipal staff. With new adoption policies being developed, it would seem as though we have inculcated a sense of civic responsibility towards animals on a state and public level.

For years, administrative institutions were criticised for culling large populations of stray dogs that were thought to be a menace to society. Some were shot, others were put down through medicines and some were poisoned by people themselves. This continued until, as per the instruction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), dog culling was banned in January 2021 and instead, spay, neuter and vaccination programmes would be initiated. What is better is that Punjab also followed suit by launching a sterilisation and vaccination campaign for stray dogs, as well as the punishment of a fine of Rs. 50,000 for killing a stray. These are great steps to take that not only protect animals from unnecessary termination but promote a friendlier and more humane attitude towards them.

For now, the Population Control Centre has only been set up in Islamabad but there is immense potential for expansion should it take off in the federal capital. Within the first two months alone, the centre has rescued more than 600 dogs that have been kept in quarantine for a few days before being treated for any disease they might have. Then, they are neutered after which they are offered to citizens for adoption under a Dogs Adoption Policy that is still under the works. The objective is to create a policy that will ensure that these very dogs don’t end up abandoned and on the streets just months after being adopted.

Regardless of the technicalities that follow such an initiative, there must be an acknowledgement of the good that is being done. We are creating the conditions for a better life for animals and while right now we have only focused on dogs, the next step would be to expand it to other animals like cats as well.