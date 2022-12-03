Share:

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib reached the men’s singles final while Sarah Mehboob and Noor Malik (Wapda) entered the ladies singles final of the 7th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Club on Friday. In men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat M Abid 6-2, 6-3 and M Shoaib beat Muzamil Murtaza 7-6(3), 6-3. In ladies singles semifinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Amna Qayum 6-0, 6-1 and Noor Malik beat Meheq Khokhar 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. In men’s doubles quarters, Heera Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil beat Shahzad Khan/ Waqas Malik 7-6, 2-6, 10-8, Shoaib/Barkat Ullah beat Imran Bhatti/Parbhat Kumar 6-2, 6-2, Aqeel/Abid beat Talha Waheed/Abdullah Adnan 6-1, 6-4 and Muzamil/Mudasir beat Bilal/Ahmed 6-3, 6-3. In boys U-18 semis, Samizeb stunned Bilal Asim 7-6, 6-1 and Hasheesh beat Mahatir 6-3, 6-4.