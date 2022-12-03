Share:

LAHORE - Aram Bagh, Civil Tigers, Naval Housing Club and Bahria College secured berths in the semifinals of the 2nd Abdul Nasir Memorial U-19 Basketball Tournament after winning their respective quarterfinals at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the last league match, Civil Tigers Club beat St Patrick Juniors by 41-38 points. Haris Shahid scored 12 points, M Zaid Ashraf and Andre Turner 12 points each for the winning team. Earlier, Monster Club beat St Patrick Juniors by 45- 40 while Aram Bagh Club defeated Bahria College by 47- 41 points.