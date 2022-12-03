Share:

Nowadays, the K-electric department is increasing bills exclusively. Electricity bills, like other commodities, are increasing month by month. People are unable to pay such big amounts with their home expenses. These days, people are facing difficulties to get their basic needs i.e. school fees, shelter, and food. Electricity is not even supplied properly to the citizens and even more than this, some areas are completely devoid of it.

In these circumstances, how can one be expected to pay bills double or triple the total electricity used by them? Therefore, I am requesting concerned authorities to be kind to citizens and lessen their problems so some concessions could be granted to the already struggling middle and lower class.

SABIHA ABID,

Karachi.