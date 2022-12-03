Share:

ISLAMABAD - The launching ceremony of ‘Defense-inDepth’ was held at Marriot Hotel the other day. The book ‘Defense-in-Depth’ is written by Prof. Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah (Fellow British Council), Dr. Atif Ali (Post Doc) and Maj Retd Muhammad Qasim (MS Security). It is a comprehensive book on the issues related to cyber security. It covers all the aspects, concepts and ideas related to cyberspace safety, security and strategies included for defense and armed forces. The book ‘Defense-in-Depth’ is a worth reading book, far from the traditional information security textbooks, encompasses the threats in the cyber space and virtual world, the basics of hacking, blockchain technology, network security, incident response, and forensics procedures. Chief guest of the ceremony, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training said that Defense-in-Depth is worth reading and targets all areas, especially, security intelligence agencies, security professional, policy-makers, and students.