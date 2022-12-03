Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly was informed on Friday that a new system is being introduced for Central Superior Service (CSS) Examination from January next year. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, responding to a call-attention notice, said the CSS candidates will have to appear in an entry test before the CSS examination under the system approved by the federal cabinet. Minister said the upper age limit for appearing in the CSS examination is thirty years but the candidates belonging to Balochistan, Rural Sindh, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have been given relaxation of four years. To another question, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Syed Javed Ali Shah said the bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US witnessed an increase of over 38.3 percent and touched $ 10.5 billion during the last fiscal year. “We are actively engaged with the US to get further market access for Pakistani agricultural goods including mangoes and dates,” he said, adding that exports to the US will continue to grow in the coming years. The parliamentary secretary said Pakistan is negotiating a Free Trade Agreement with the Gulf Council Cooperation to get market access for goods and services. He said Pakistan is also engaged with Saudi Arabia under the ambit of the Supreme Coordination Council to enhance exports to the Kingdom.