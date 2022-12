Share:

LAHORE - Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore and Pakistan Shandong Cham­ber of Commerce will jointly hold China’s Intan­gible Cultural Heritage Exhibition with the theme of “Chinese Culture, Traditional Craftsmanship” on December 7 - 8 at Arts Gallery, Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore. The exhibition will be open to the public with free admission from 9:00-18:00 dur­ing the two days.