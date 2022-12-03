Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Friday appointed Dr Asad Majeed Khan as the new Foreign Secretary. Khan is a career Pakistan Foreign Service Officer. He has been nominated as the 31st Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. Dr Asad Majeed Khan is Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union. During his diplomatic career spanning over 34 years, Ambassador Khan has held several key diplomatic assignments. He served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan; Additional Foreign Secretary (Americas); Director General (Americas); Director General (West Asia); Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires ad interim to the United States; Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C.; Additional Secretary (Foreign Affairs) at the President’s Secretariat; Director General (United Nations); and Minister-Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations. Dr Asad holds a Doctorate in International Economic and Business Law (LLD) from Kyushu University, Japan and has been a resource person at a number of academic institutions.