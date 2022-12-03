Share:

MULTAN - Excise, Taxation, and Narcotic­sDirector Jam Siraj Ahmed has urged the motor vehicle owners to get benefit from the Punjab government’s relaxation policy regarding ownership transfer of vehicles without the biometric of the seller.

Talkingto media here on Friday, the director excise said that the provincial government had given two months of relaxation in the registration of vehicles without biometrics which will continue by January 20.

“If the vehicles the owner (sell­er) had died, living abroad or the seller is a company, bank, or other could not be transferred without biometric while all other vehicles could be transferred,” he added.

He said that the documents in­cluding the original file, copy, copy of seller and buyer identify cards, registration book/card of vehicle, an affidavit from the buyer, and an application by the buyer were required at the time of ownership transfer of vehicles. He, however, maintained that the biometrics of the buyer was necessary.

Ahmed further informed that nine special counters have been established at the excise office to facilitate the citizens regarding the transfer of vehicles.The citi­zens could visit the counters for seeking any information regard­ing the transfer of vehicles during office hours while the doors of his office were also opened, he added.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khur­ram Niazi directed that individual ownership will be issued only to a person who will have possession of the property.He expressed these views during a revenue public ser­vice meeting at Allama Iqbal Club here on Friday.Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rizwan Mehmood and Assistant Commis­sioner SufianDilawar were also present.The deputy commissioner listened to complaints of people and issued orders.

Earlier,the deputy commissioner met dozens of people who have done land conversion from the Municipal Corporation and Dis­trict Council.He said one window operation would be activated for the convenience of citizens and the applicant will be informed about progress through messages