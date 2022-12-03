Share:

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has signed the summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The news however remains unconfirmed by the sources close to the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), the publication said.

Khan Friday invited the PDM-led government to the table to discuss the possibility of early general elections and in the same breath warned to dissolve assemblies where they have the power.

The PTI's argument is grounded in the premise that if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies are dissolved more than 60% of Pakistan would have to go for by-polls.

The party believed that it can force the government for an early election through this move, however, the ruling alliance has categorically rejected the perception and announced that polls will be held on time in 2023.

“Give us a date for elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in a video address to the PTI's Punjab parliamentary party from his Lahore residence in Zaman Park.

"We have the full backing of PML-Q. CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will disband the provincial assembly on my call."

He said PTI's demand for early general elections was the part and parcel of the PTI's resolve to shore up the country's economy as the party was totally focused on bringing Pakistan back to its feet.

The government has turned down the PTI's offer, saying the negotiations can not be held with strings attached. The former PM is holding consultations within the party but no announcement has been made regarding the dissolution of the assemblies ruled by PTI.