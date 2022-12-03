Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has con­gratulated the presi­dent, ambassador and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their national day. In his message of fe­licitation, the CM said that the people of Pakistan and the UAE share historical ties of love and brotherhood. The hearts of the peo­ple of both countries beat together; he add­ed and noted that the United Arab Emirates has always supported Pakistan in times of trouble. During the re­cent floods, the UAE government generous­ly helped the affected population.