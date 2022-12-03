LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the president, ambassador and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their national day. In his message of felicitation, the CM said that the people of Pakistan and the UAE share historical ties of love and brotherhood. The hearts of the people of both countries beat together; he added and noted that the United Arab Emirates has always supported Pakistan in times of trouble. During the recent floods, the UAE government generously helped the affected population.
Share: