Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain and snow over the mountains is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and central Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night and morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Murree and Gilgit five, Lahore twelve, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar nine, Quetta zero and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula cold and dry in Jammu, while very cold and partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula three degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus five, Pulwama four while Shopian and Anantnag two degree centigrade.