Share:

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon went around different areas from Nawabshah Airport to Village Nawaz Dahri and inspected the draining of rainwater to saline drain. The DC said urgent steps were being taken for the disposal of rainwater from villages and agricultural lands. He also expressed anger over the slow speed of the water disposal process in certain areas. The DC directed officials of Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) to work day and night to remove accumulated rainwater from the area. He also met with the locals and ensured them of the early resolution of their problems. Officials of LBOD were also present on the occasion.