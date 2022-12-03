Share:

HYDERABAD-Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has issued directives to tighten security arrangements in the entire Hyderabad range on the occasion of the Culture Day (Topi, Ajrak Day).

According to press release issued here on Friday, DIG asked all SSPs to ensure fool proof security to all Cultural Day rallies and other events so that no untoward incident take place.

The DIG said that security measures including random snap checking, picketing should be ensured around all educational institutions, press clubs and places where Culture Day rallies and programs are being held. Pir Muhammad Shah also issued orders to increase patrolling around important places, intersections, entry and exit routes, railway stations, bus terminals, foreigners and foreign franchises and restaurants to ensure fool proof security during Culture Day events.

He also directed all the SSPs to set up control rooms to maintain rule of law and law and order in their respective areas.

The DIG also directed to tighten the security of persons belonging to the minority community, their places of worship and residential colonies and to maintain smooth flow of traffic.