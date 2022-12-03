Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had always indulged his opponents in fake cases, but never responded to the “illegalities” he himself committed.

“Watches stolen from Toshakhana were sold out and the entire country was mocked,” he said while talking to reporters outside a court in the federal capital.

He said it’s not possible to make advancement in the country’s politics without holding dialogues and talks, adding Imran Khan first time indicated that he was ready to sit along his political opponents.

Sanaullah was of the view that all stakeholders needed to be on board for the smooth running of political affairs.

Terming these two different acts, he claimed that all other assemblies would remain intact if Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) assemblies were dissolved. “The [PTI] held one meeting to dissolve the assemblies yesterday and they will hold another today.”

Replying to a query, the minister claimed that PML-N would win Punjab elections with a majority vote.

He said PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in December or January if elections took place in the respective months.

To another question, the minister said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had played his complete inning, adding “the nation trusts the military leadership”.

He admitted that the coalition government failed to bring down inflation in the country and claimed the rising prices would be controlled.

“We shall make our point in front of the nation that inflation has been happening for the last four years, and not for the last seven months.”