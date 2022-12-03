Share:

LAHORE - DS Polo/Barry’s and Master Pants Black emerged victorious in the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Pants matches here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday. In the first match of the day, DS Polo/Barry’s defeatedSalam Polo by 7-6. RuloTrotzplayed well for the winning side by firing in four fabulous goals while his teammates Daniyal Sheikh and Nafees Barry converted two and one goal respectively. Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu was top scorer from the losing side with five goals while Hamza Ali Hakeem hit one goal. The second match of the day saw Master Paints Black outlasting Kalabagh/ZackyFarms by 7-2½. Sufi Muhammad Amir emerged hero of the day for Master Paints Black, as he hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) banged in a brace while Sufi Muhammad Haroon struck one goal. Maisim Haider Baloch thrashed in two goals for the losing team, which had a half goal handicap advantage.