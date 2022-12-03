Share:

Following the repeated demands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan after his government was overthrown in April through no-confidence motion and the incumbent government ignoring the demand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the elections to held next year and accelerated preparations for general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja summoned the first weekly meeting related to the preparations for the general elections on Tuesday.

All wings of the ECP will give detailed briefings regarding the preparations for elections in the huddle. The briefing will also be given regarding the purchase of election materials, polling stations, and polling staff.

On the other hand, the Commission has also procured 300,000 tonnes of paper for the printing of ballot papers for a general election. The meeting will be briefed regarding the mapping of the Result Management System (RMS) and the availability of funds for the general elections on Tuesday.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja will brief the authorities regarding the preparations.

It should be remembered that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan while addressing a rally had announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.