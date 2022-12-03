Share:

TIMERGARA - Chairman Department of Education University of Malakand Prof Dr Iqbal Ahmad said that developed countries practice conceptual education, where children’s concepts are cleared and they move in the right direction, however, in Pakistan, children are trained to become bookworms. Delivering a speech at Government High School Dheri Talash as chief guest on Friday stated that education is only useful when it alters students’ attitudes and prepares them to serve the nation in the future. Educationist Prof Dr Iqbal Ahmed said that the education system in Pakistan is full of flaws and shortcomings.