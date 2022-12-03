Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Division Regional Plan, under the Regional Planning in Punjab, is a futuristic vision to transform the city into a scientifi­cally planned industrial hub, said Dr Khurram Tariq, president Fais­alabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

He held a meeting with Hasnain Ijaz, program manager of the In­dustrial Development Urban Unit Punjab.

Dr Khurram Tariq appreciated the presentation on Faisalabad Division Regional Plan and gave his input to further improve it according to the ground realities and future needs. He proposed an industrial corridor from Chiniot up to Khurrianwala, saying a dedicated industrial estate may also be established in close vicinity of Aminpur Bangla Inter­change along M4 to accommodate the cottage and small industry cur­rently housed in Ghulam Muham­madabad and Faizabad.

He said that these proposals could be included in the Regional Plan for the Faisalabad Division. He also expressed concern over multi­plicity of departments undertaking the same job which not only add fi­nancial burden on government ex­chequer but also create anomalies in the system in addition to creat­ing problems for the industrialists. “Such steps are counterproductive and against the spirit of ease of do­ing business,” he said. He stressed the need for long-term industrial strategy for comprehensive, or­ganised and integrated industrial growth of this area.

Programme Manager Hasnain Ijaz briefed the FCCI president about salient features of the pro­posed Faisalabad Division Regional Plan and said that he had already discussed the issue with Divisional Commissioner Shahid Niaz and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh. However, con­sultation with the FCCI as a major stakeholder was imperative to fi­nalise it according to the laid down schedule. He said that secondary data had also been retrieved for the planning and designing and now consultative meetings had been started to include the proposals of the stakeholders.