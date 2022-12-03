Share:

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani inaugurated the Children & Family Park in Shahdara locality, here on Friday. PHA Director General Zeeshan Javeed, along with other po­litical and social personalities of Shahdara were present. The PHA chairman said that the family park was constructed on 70 kanals of land on the de­mand of the area people, adding that another promise made about provision of recreational facilities to people had been fulfilled. He said the PHA would provide all necessary recreational activities to the people of the area