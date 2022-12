Share:

Flour price in the Punjab capital surged to Rs125 per kilogramme after a local association announced Rs5 increase due to increase in wheat prices.

A leader of grinding mills association said the price of 40kg wheat had swelled to Rs4,000 in the open market. He said flour prices would be decreased if wheat prices go down in the country.

Meanwhile, 20kg bags of subsidised flour are unavailable in the open market, forcing inflation-hit people to buy the basic commodity at exorbitant prices.