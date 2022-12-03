Share:

LAHORE - Garrison Golf Club took lead in the All Pakistan Golf Clubs Championship 2022 that commenced par 72 Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Friday. In the first round, Garrison Club accumulated a gross team score of 529, while the Karachi Golf Club is placed second at a gross team score of 532,followed by Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club at 535,Rumanza Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club bunched together at 539.Other clubs lag behind with DHA Karachi at 544,Airmen at 550 and Garden City at 567. Regarding the individual performances on the first day,Matloob Ahmed had a round of gross 72 as did MAlam who was equally steady with a similar score of gross 72.Amateur category player DamilAtaullah produced an under par score of gross 70 while Ahmed Sultan Kayani and Usman AkramSahi had rounds of gross 78 each. Their senior amateur teammates contributed a gross 78 by Tariq Mehmood and gross 80 by MShafi. For Karachi Golf Club, the top performers were Mudasir Iqbal 73,Waheed Baloch 74 in the professionals section and amateurs SaimShazli came up with gross 76,Yashal Shah gross 76 and Samir Feroze gross 79.Out of the senior amateurs,Asad IAKhan contributed a rational score of gross 77.The second senior also played 77. Lahore Gymkhana Team is placed third and their team members Shahid Javed,Aadil Jehangir,Salman,Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Hamid and seniors Omer Javed Zia and Asim Tiwana have combined well to keep their team in contention. Fourth placed teams Rumanza Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club seek to improve on their performance during the second round.