Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the government was ensuring equal rights and opportunities to the persons with disabilities (PWDs), in every walk of life.

No country and society could achieve progress without inclusion of PWDs in all sectors of life, the prime minister said in message on the observance of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ on December 3.

The prime minister said the government was also ensuring that the PWDs should get all rights including health, education, jobs, transport and voting and get access to all facilities of life.

He said today, the world was observing the Day of PWDs and they appreciated efforts of all persons with disabilities who had been striving to improve their lives and their families by facing different challenges.

These efforts by the persons with disabilities were precedent for others to follow, he added.

The prime minister stressed upon the public and private sectors to strive for the betterment of PWDs with joint efforts, adding the media should also spread awareness about the rights and needs of persons with disabilities.

Reiterating resolve, the prime minister urged the people to play their role for making the PWDs as effective members of the society and for their inclusion in the national mainstream.