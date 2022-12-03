Share:

The Government has expressed willingness to hold unconditional and serious talks with Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf to bring political stability in the country.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah along with Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafique, speaking at a news conference in Lahore today said coalition government will not accept condtional dialogue offer.

Interior Minister said PTI Chairman should come forward for unconditional serious dialogue and stop threatening.

He said PTI and Imran Khan will face the consequences if they resorted to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the country needs political stability for economic stability.

He said dialogue and intimidating cannot move together. Khawaja Saad Rafique said general elections will be held on time.

He said that economic stability is linked with political stability of the country.