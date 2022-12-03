Share:

LAHORE - The federal government on Friday allowed the incumbent Inspector General Punjab Faisal Shah­kar to proceed as United Nations Police Advisor (D-2) in the Police Division Office of Rule of Law and Security Institution Departinent of Peace Op­erations United Nations Headquarters New York, on deputation basis. According to the available of­ficial notification, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the deputation of Faisal Shahkar a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan pres­ently posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO)Government of the Punjab as United Nations Po­lice Advisor (D-2) in the Police Division, Office of Rule of Law and Security Institution, Departinent of Peace Operations, United Nation Headquarters, New York from the date of joining till the date of his superannuation i.e. 29-12-2024 subject to Rule 9 of the Civil Servants (Service in Interna­tional Organizations) Rules. 2016. Currently Fais­al Shahkar was on Umra leave