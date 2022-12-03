LAHORE - The federal government on Friday allowed the incumbent Inspector General Punjab Faisal Shahkar to proceed as United Nations Police Advisor (D-2) in the Police Division Office of Rule of Law and Security Institution Departinent of Peace Operations United Nations Headquarters New York, on deputation basis. According to the available official notification, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the deputation of Faisal Shahkar a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO)Government of the Punjab as United Nations Police Advisor (D-2) in the Police Division, Office of Rule of Law and Security Institution, Departinent of Peace Operations, United Nation Headquarters, New York from the date of joining till the date of his superannuation i.e. 29-12-2024 subject to Rule 9 of the Civil Servants (Service in International Organizations) Rules. 2016. Currently Faisal Shahkar was on Umra leave
OUR STAFF REPORT
