Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday barred the PTI’s Sindh Assembly lawmakers from tendering resignations.

The PTI Sindh delegation lead by president Syed Ali Haider Zaidi comprising opposition leader Haleem Adil Shiekh, MPS Khurram Sher Zaman called on the former premier at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and presented the resignations of 26 lawmakers.

Upon this, Imran Khan said that "We cannot let the ground free for the opponents," adding that the decision on tendering resignations in the Sindh Assembly would be taken after the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies’ dissolution.

While PTI lawmakers backed Imran Khan on the aforementioned statement and vowed to stand by him in all circumstances.