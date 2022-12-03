Share:

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday, while reacting to PTI’s leader and Senator Azam Swati’s arrest said that he expected that the new military leadership would have "dissociated" from retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s policies.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier stated that "The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty Senator Azam Swati is being subjected to, and for what crime?"

The PTI Chief asked that “For intemperate language and asking questions which is the right of anyone in a democracy?”

He further stated that internationally, Pakistan and its military were being perceived “increasingly negatively” because the incumbent federal government was “seen as a mere puppet government”.

"One had hoped the new mly ldrship would have immed disassociated from the 8 mths of Bajwa’s fascist actions against PTI, the media & critical journalists,” he added.

Imran khan further said, “74-year-old Senator Swati must be released immediately, not only because he committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture”, but because the “petulant and vengeful targeting” was undermining the military’s credibility.