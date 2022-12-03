Share:

After opposition from all quarters regarding the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to remove direct carrier billing (DCB) as an online payment option, the government looks to be reconsidering this move. Blocking DCB for use by customers of telecom companies has a very direct and immediate impact on payments of online applications and internet subscription services. Everything from apps on the Google and Apple app store to services such as YouTube premium and cloud storage is paid for by the end user through their telecom operator. Many of these users have no access to other avenues of digital payments.

Payment methods and their use is not something that can be implemented or scrapped through ill-thought-out decisions. Online payments require an element of trust between three parties—the user, the supplier and the intermediary. From freelancers, and tech employees to the average citizen—the DCB is a convenient method of online payment that was quickly accepted as a trusted payment mechanism simply because the intermediary (the telcos) were already in business with the end consumer, while the global use of stores such as GooglePlay develops trust in them.

The SBP’s objective to remove an avenue of foreign currency outflow is tantamount to removing Pakistan from the global technology market, in this desperate and ineffective attempt to control imports. Additionally, the impact of DCB on the value of the Rupee is grossly overstated through this decision. The value of transactions made through DCB is low, and even though numerous, there is still a long way to go before the DCB becomes an avenue for major outflows in comparison to others.

Pakistan’s tech industry has been growing exponentially in the past decade, and this is less through state policymaking compared to innovation and private investment from the industry itself. The only way for us to right our import-export balance is by creating global powerhouses, and the sector this is currently possible in is the tech industry. The sector has the potential to become a unicorn for Pakistan in terms of the value it has compared to other industries, but only if it is given room to grow. The state must look to facilitate stakeholders in the sector, instead of finding new ways to make tech companies and users deal with complicated and cumbersome laws that stifle progress. It is hoped that this ‘postponement’ turns into a permanent rollback of the cancellation of the DCB system.