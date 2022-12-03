Share:

ISLAMABAD/KABUL The compound of Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack on Friday targeting Head of Mission, Ubaidur-Rehman Nizamani, who was uninjured. According to Foreign Office, the Head of Mission is safe however, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission. The Foreign Office said the government of Pakistan strongly condemns the assassination attempt against the Head of Mission and the embassy compound in Kabul. It called upon the interim government of Afghanistan to must immediately hold thorough investigations into this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the dastardly assassination attempt on Pakistani Head of Mission in Kabul. In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister demanded immediate investigation and action against perpetrators of this heinous act. He saluted the brave security guard, who took bullet to save life of the Pakistani Head of Mission and prayed for his swift recovery. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul. In a Tweet, the foreign minister said we condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. He said that the safety and security of our diplomats are of fundamental importance. He said we salute bravery of sepoy Israr and pray for his swift recovery. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in her tweet said that assassination attempt on Pakistan’s envoy in Kabul is condemnable. She said our Ambassador Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani has served this relationship well and his safety and security will remain the highest priority for the Government of Pakistan. She prayed for the early recovery of the injured security guard Israr. Meanwhile, Afghan Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.) was called to convey Pakistan’s deep concern and anguish over the attack in Kabul on Pakistan’s Head of Mission, Mr Ubaid-urRehman Nizamani. Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the serious incident in which, thankfully, the Head of Mission remained unhurt. However, the security detail, Sepoy Israr Muhammad, was seriously wounded while valiantly protecting the Head of Mission. The Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.) was conveyed that security and protection of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions and personnel was the responsibility of the Afghan Interim government and that this incident was an extremely serious security lapse. It was underscored that perpetrators of this attack must be apprehended and brought to justice urgently, an investigation be launched into the serious breach of security of the Embassy premises, and that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the security of the diplomatic premises, officers and staff working in Pakistan’s Mission in Kabul and Consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. Calling the attack “highly unfortunate”, the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.) said that the attack was perpetrated by the common enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The attack has been condemned by the Afghan leadership in the strongest possible terms at the highest level. He also informed that the security of the Pakistani Diplomatic Missions had already been beefed up and assured that the Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice. Meanwhile, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, and said that the Taliban will not allow any “malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul”. “Our security will conduct a serious investigation, identify perpetrators and bring them to justice,” added Balkhi. A prominent politician and warlord, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, also escaped unhurt a separate attack in Kabul on Friday, his office said in a statement. Security guards killed the two attackers as they tried to enter a mosque where Hekmatyar and his supporters had gathered for Friday prayers, the statement said. Hekmatyar later said in a video message that the attackers were suicide bombers disguised in women’s burqas who intended to blow him up.