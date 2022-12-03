Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police has expedited legal action against traffic rules violators and issued 2,322 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said on Friday. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police expedited action against traffic rules violators and took stern action in order to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Various police teams issued 2,322 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules. As many as, 189 challans were issued over lane violation, 73 for red signal violations, 96 using mobile phone while driving, 04 for amateur driving, 79 over violation of one-way, 17 for violation of zebra crossing, 04 vehicles for having pressure horns, 58 for having tinted glasses, 08 for emitting smoke, 134 for having fancy number plates, 355 bikers for riding without helmets and 246 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.